Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday approved a proposal to enhance the salary of contractual AYUSH doctors working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Odisha, a statement said.

The hike ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per month, depending on their period of service, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)

Doctors with less than five years of experience will get a hike of Rs 20,000, and the basic salary will now become Rs 56,948, it said.

Those with five to ten years of experience will get a hike of Rs 25,000, raising their basic salary to Rs 74,467. Doctors with experience between 10 and 15 years will get a hike of Rs 30,000, resulting in a pay of Rs 80,467 per month.

Those with more than 15 years of service will get the highest hike of Rs 40,000, taking their salary to Rs 91,467, the statement said.

The decision will benefit 2,912 AYUSH doctors working on a contractual basis under NHM. The salary revision is estimated to cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 1 crore per annum.

Majhi said the hike has been provided, recognising the contribution of AYUSH doctors to healthcare services.

AYUSH doctors comprise practitioners of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy.

PTI