Bhubaneswar: The state Health department Wednesday issued advisories to those who have taken Covid-19 vaccines and health service providers on early detection of thrombosis (blood clot) events in patients already vaccinated.

In a letter to Collectors and other officials concerned, the department admitted that Covishield has shown cases of thrombosis in some patients, days after they were vaccinated.

The department has shared the advisories for the vaccine takers and healthcare providers as shared by the Health Ministry. The department in its latter to Collectors said, “As per the in-depth analysis of Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases by the National AEFI Committee for Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenic Syndrome (TTS) following COVID-19 vaccination, there is a miniscule but definite risk of thromboembolic events following the administration of Covishield vaccine. The reporting rate of such event in India is around 0.61/million doses and there were no potential thromboembolic events reported following Covaxin.”

The department said that though such cases are less, timely reporting and early management are needed. The department also informed the vaccine beneficiaries to remain alert for a few weeks post administration of the vaccines.

The department has listed some of the common symptoms in case a person develops the adverse effects of thrombosis post-vaccination. Some of the common symptoms cited by the department are shortness of breath, pain in limbs and chest, multiple pin-sized red spots, persistent abdominal pain, headache, weakness and others.

The department said that if a person develops such symptoms 20 days after receiving the vaccine, he/she should consult the healthcare service providers soon.

The department also issued advisories for the management of such cases. The norms suggested some diagnostic means like MRI scan, D-Dimer and other tests to analyse the disease and present conditions besides talking about the line of treatment.

Injection of immunoglobulin, administration of anticoagulant and other means were suggested for the treatment of possible thrombosis in patients after receiving the vaccine.