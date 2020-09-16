Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has issued precautionary measures which will be followed during the Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly scheduled to commence September 29 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, PK Mohapatra has written a letter to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner, managing director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited and director of Capital Hospital in this regard.

In view of the situation owing to COVID-19 outbreak, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has directed all the members and employees of Assembly to follow the precautionary measures strictly during the 4th Session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The precautionary measures which will be followed during the session are:

There will be RT-PCR test for all the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly along with their PSOs and drivers from 7.30 AM to 9.30 AM September 27 and 28 on the Assembly premises by a team of doctors.

Again October 4, there will be RT-PCR test of all the members will be held at the time and place mentioned above.

If any member feels uncomfortable during the session, they may go for Antigen test by the doctors at the above-said place.

There will be RT-PCR test for all the officers and staff of the Assembly Secretariat along with officers and staff of the office of Chief Minister, Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Ministers of State, and Chief Whips from 7.30 AM to 9.30 AM from September 26 to 28 on the Assembly premises by the team of doctors.

MLAs and officials of the Legislative, Question, Reporting Branches, and other House related staff, who are required to go inside the Assembly hall will be provided with face-shield, mask, hand gloves, and sanitizers by Health Department daily before the commencement of each sitting during the Session.

It has also been decided that the Assembly Secretariat have to provide the list of members and staff to Health Department and BMC well in advance.

On the other hand, the BMC has been directed to provide all infrastructural facilities and necessary arrangements inside the Assembly premises in consultation with Assembly secretary. Similarly, OSMCL managing director has been asked to provide face shields, masks, hand gloves, and sanitizers for use of MLAs during the ensuing Assembly session.

The Capital Hospital director has been directed to deploy a team of doctors and medical staff along with sufficient testing kits at the Assembly premises for testing. A team of doctors will also remain present during the session in case of any contingency.

PNN