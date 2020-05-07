Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an E-Pass system to ease the work of people traveling out of Odisha amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

In this system people who are stranded or wanting to travel for medical or any other emergency requirement can go outside Odisha by issuing E-Pass for themselves.

CM Patnaik tweeted: “Happy to share that #Odisha has launched #ePass for people who are stranded here & need to travel to other states. Log into http://covid19.odisha.gov.in & apply. After online approval, #ePass with passenger & vehicle details will be sent to applicant though SMS & Email. #OdishaCares”

Happy to share that #Odisha has launched #ePass for people who are stranded here & need to travel to other states. Log into https://t.co/sAHr5LiWpV & apply. After online approval, #ePass with passenger & vehicle details will be sent to applicant though SMS & Email.#OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/I3ebZt5OeT — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 6, 2020

How to apply for an E-Pass:

Log into https://covid19.odisha.gov.in& apply. Provide details of travel itinerary

Furnish passenger and driver details

After submission of details, the application to be reviewed by the district authorities. On approval, e-Pass can be viewed, downloaded and printed from the Website E-Pass number with vehicle and passenger details to be sent through SMS and Email of the application holder.

PNN