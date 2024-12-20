Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday prescribed modalities for the implementation of the ‘Panchasakha Sikhya Setu’(PSS) scheme.

PSS is a flagship programme of the state government aiming to revamp school education by promoting volunteerism and collaboration through innovative citizen-government partnership.

The newly elected BJP government has recently launched the ‘Panchasakha Sikhya Setu’ (PSS) scheme in the state by rechristening ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ scheme of the previous BJD government.

The PSS scheme encourages individual alumni, alumni associations, groups of persons, institutions, social impact organisations, companies, foundations, CSR activities, philanthropists, and others to contribute to the enhancement of the school ecosystem in Odisha.

These donors will be provided with a platform to donate funds, materials, and services for the overall development of the schools in Odisha.

“For the implementation of the Panchasakha Shikhya Setu (PSS) scheme, the existing registered body Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangathan (MSAPS) will be renamed as Panchasakha Shikhya Setu Sangathan and will serve as the implementing body,” read a resolution issued by the Odisha School and Mass Education Department Friday.

“The required changes to its bylaws will be undertaken by the Society accordingly. The assets, liabilities, personnel and funds of the existing society will be transferred to the new entity – Panchasakha Shikhya Setu Sangathan,” the resolution further added.

The said Society will be headed by the Chief Secretary who shall be the ex-officio chairperson of the organisation.

The Society will have an Executive Body for running the everyday affairs of the programme supported by a governing body and a Board of Advisers. Both bodies will comprise, among others, thought leaders, eminent educationists, social scientists, and notable people from the fields of art, architecture, design, advertising, film-making, literature, science and sports. Bye-laws of the Society will specify the composition and function of the EB and GB.

As per the resolution, each district will have a District Level Committee headed by the District Collector.

As per the resolution, “Funds for the implementation of the programme shall come primarily from two sources contributions from donors and twice the amount of each such contribution to be provided by the state government subject to maximum contribution of Rs 50.00 lakh from government as a matching grant.”

According to the resolution, the funds received from donors will be utilised for development of infrastructure in the schools including toilets, labs, hostels, innovative training programmes, annual health check-ups for students, etc.

“For the implementation of the programme, the society shall appoint officers, staff and eminent persons having special domain knowledge and expertise in their respective fields as and when required with prior approval of the government,” added the resolution.

