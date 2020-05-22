Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide financial assistance to the farmers during the COVID-19 crises, the Odisha government has raised the cooperative kharif loan to Rs 9,000 crore from Rs 7,500 crore for 2020-21 year.

Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain informed regarding this Thursday.

Swain said that small and marginal farmers, migrants, joint liability groups and women self-help groups will be given more importance while distribution of loans.

Proper planning has been made to provide short-term credit for fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy and poultry sectors, he added.

The District Collectors have been asked to take necessary actions.

The government has set the target of providing Rs 5,000 crore crop loan by the quarter ended June and Rs 4,000 crore by quarter ended September.

PNN