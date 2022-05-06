Cuttack: In addition to previously sanctioned fund of Rs 3,500 crore, state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department has granted Rs 974.48 crore more fund for the development and beautification of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, an official said Friday.

With this, a total of Rs 4,474.48 crore has been provided so far.

The ambitious project also includes redevelopment and expansion works in and around SCBMCH. Around Rs 6.92 crore will be spent for its internal development, Rs 12.57 crore for the construction of a play ground, Rs 19.36 crore for a vehicle parking area near Mahanadi river and Rs 36.41 crore for a 500-bed rest house for kin of patients.

Moreover, it has been decided to build two 60-metre wide footover bridges at a total estimated cost of Rs 2.33 crore and a 30-metre wide footover bridge at a cost of Rs 80.70 lakh on SCBMCH premises.

A waste management unit (WMU) is to be constructed on an area of 1,200 square metres at an estimated cost of Rs 2.84 crore. Rs 1.52 crore will be spent for a new blood bank of Red Cross at Bose Guest House, Rs 40.99 lakh for an Ahara Kendra, Rs 18.16 lakh to chop off some trees and Rs 90.62 lakh for taking up a massive plantation.

