Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Directorate of Factories and Boilers and Office of the Labour Commissioner, Wednesday, issued safety guidelines for all factories and working sites in the state to prevent any outbreak of COVID-19.

The guidelines advised factories to promote frequent and thorough hand washing among workers by providing soap or hand-wash.

Besides, the factories were told to advise their workers not to spit in public places. Besides, the workers should be told to cover their faces with handkerchiefs.

Besides, the factories have been suggested to explore flexible work hours to check the spread of coronavirus. Similarly, the employers have been asked to discourage their workers from using other’s phone, desks, offices, work tools and equipment.

Moreover, the employers have been advised to discourage gatherings by the workers at the work places. The workers should be made aware to practice social distancing to fight the deadly virus.

As per the guidelines, employers should inform and encourage employees for self-monitoring for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Besides, the employers should develop procedures for employees to report when they are sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, said the guidelines.

The guidelines asked the employers to take steps for isolating people who have signs and or symptoms of COVID-19. Factories can use designated areas with doors as isolation rooms, the guidelines said.

Maintenance of regular housekeeping practices is absolutely necessary. Routine cleaning, disinfecting surfaces, equipment, etc are strongly advised in the guidelines.

All factory management are advised to ensure strict compliance of directions of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Odisha and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.