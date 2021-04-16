Bhubaneswar: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Odisha Government Friday asked all higher educational institutions in the state to suspend all examinations and physical classes from April 19 until further notice.

Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra Friday wrote to principals and vice-chancellors of all colleges and universities under the department in this context and asked them to close hostels.

The boarders have been asked to vacate hostel premises by April 19.

Mishra, however, urged the college authorities to conduct classes online to cover the syllabus on time. He went on to add that revised examination schedule will be communicated at a later day following consultations with vice-chancellors and principals.