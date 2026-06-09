Bargarh: The Odisha government has suspended three engineers of the Water Resources Department for alleged gross misconduct and dereliction in duty during the execution of an irrigation project in Bargarh district, officials said Tuesday.

As per an order issued by the department, Madan Mohan Sethy, Superintending Engineer of the Bargarh irrigation division, Raj Kumar Mishra, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Bheden irrigation sub-division and Ranjan Patel, Assistant Engineer of the Bargarh canal section, have been suspended for alleged gross misconduct and dereliction in duty pertaining to the construction of a box conduit over the Bargarh distributary in Bargarh.

During the suspension period, Sethy’s headquarters is fixed at the office of the engineer-in-chief, Water Resources, while Mishra and Patel will be headquartered in the office of the chief engineer & basin manager, Mahanadi Basin, Burla, it said.

The engineers were asked not to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.