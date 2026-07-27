Bhubaneswar: A vehicle hit a fish trader, knocking him unconscious, before a four-wheeler dragged him for three kilometres on NH 16, killing him on the spot Sunday, police said. Another fish trader was also injured after being hit by the first vehicle, a senior officer said.

“A vehicle struck the two fish traders on the National Highway 16 under a foot overbridge at Aiginia around 4 am.

One of them fell unconscious and was dragged by a car up to Baramunda, three kilometres away from the accident spot. He died on the spot.

Another trader managed to move himself to one side of the road,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, who inspected the accident site.

The deceased was identified as Hadibandhu Mallik, a fish trader from Baghamari in Khordha district.

The injured, identified as Kabi Mallik, who hails from the same area, was taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, another officer said.

They came to Bhubaneswar to procure fish from a market and due to heavy rain, they were standing under the foot overbridge when the accident occurred, he said.

The mutilated body of Hadibandhu was sent to Capital Hospital for postmortem examination, the DCP said.