Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department has warned of strict action against college lecturers found skipping classes despite being present on campus.

The warning follows departmental inspections that flagged negligence at two government-aided Sanskrit colleges in Cuttack district, where lecturers were seen idling and using mobile phones instead of conducting classes during academic hours.

The department said lecturers who fail to conduct classes may face disciplinary action, including the withholding of salaries.

It has issued a letter to the principals of all government-aided colleges, directing them to ensure regular classes and strict compliance with academic responsibilities.