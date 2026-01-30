Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has clarified that its recent ban on pan masala applies only to products containing tobacco or nicotine and not to plain pan masala.

The clarification came days after the state announced a complete ban on the manufacture and sale of food products containing tobacco or nicotine, which had led to confusion among traders and consumers over whether all pan masala products were prohibited.

Officials said only food items containing tobacco or nicotine are covered under the ban, while pan masala, free of both substances, can continue to be sold in the state.

