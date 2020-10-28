Cuttack: The Odisha government will conduct a four-day long serological survey to analyse the extent and penetration of COVID-19 infection among citizens of Cuttack city.

The serological survey in the city will start from November 2 and will continue till November 5.

Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), with the support of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), will take up this serological survey in 25 wards of the city.

The samples will be collected from one adult person in each family to study the antibody prevalence against COVID-19.

The serological survey will be conducted in a phase wise manner. The first phase will be carried out between 8.00 am and 5.00 pm from November 2 to 5 in 25 wards under CMC, an official in CMC said.

Five teams consisting of 14 sector officers in each will be engaged to conduct the survey in the ward area. However, the officials of CMC have asked the ward officers and sanitary inspectors to create awareness among the people regarding the survey so that people will cooperate with the officials properly during the survey.

The CMC has planned to collect blood samples from a person aged above 18 years in each family. However, the pregnant women will be exempted from the test.

After the first phase serological survey the CMC will release the date of second phase survey soon.

