Cuttack: Odisha government has decided to set up Madhu Babu Memorial Museum on the campus of Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College in Cuttack, officials said Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Suryabanshi Suraj, the state minister for higher education and Odia Language, literature and culture in Bhubaneswar Saturday, they said.

The minister said that Madhusudan Das and her daughter Shailabala Das played a pioneering role in strengthening women’s education in the state.

The proposed museum would inspire future generations by keeping alive Madhu Babu’s legacy and vision, he said.

It will be developed by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, an official said.

The museum will be developed at a historically significant site within the college premises, where Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das’ conference hall and residential office once functioned, he said, adding that the initiative aims to “preserve and showcase the life, ideals and contributions of Madhu Babu”.

In 1952, Shailabala Das donated her father’s residence for the promotion of women’s education in Odisha, leading to the establishment of the college.

She also donated her own residence, Madhumandir, to support the institution, he added.

PTI