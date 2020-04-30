Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of other dignitaries from the state condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor Thursday, hailing him as an iconic and versatile actor.

Describing Kapoor as a prolific actor, the governor said his demise has caused a huge loss to Indian cinema.

“Deeply saddened by the unexpected demise of prolific actor and superstar #RishiKapoor. It’s a huge loss to Indian cinema. He will be remembered for his versatile acting career spanning more than 50 years. #RestInPeace,” Ganeshi Lal tweet.

Expressing deep grief, the chief minister said Indian cinema has lost an iconic actor in Rishi Kapoors demise.

“Saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran actor #RishiKapoor. Indian cinema has lost one of the iconic actors who had left an imprint with many memorable movies. My condolences to family, friends and fans. #RIP,” he tweeted.

(PNN & Agencies)