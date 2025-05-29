Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will lead a delegation accompanying the holy relics of Lord Buddha from Vietnam to India June 2, official sources said Thursday.

Kambhampati is scheduled to leave for Vietnam from New Delhi for the purpose Friday, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Speaking ahead of the delegation’s departure to bring back the relics from Vietnam, Kambhampati said: “It is a matter of great honour to accompany the sacred relics of Lord Buddha back to India. This spiritual journey reflects our shared civilisational heritage with Vietnam.”

He said India deeply values its rich cultural and spiritual connection with Vietnam and hopes that the return of the sacred relics, along with the events held during their visit, will continue to strengthen the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The relics, of profound spiritual significance to Buddhists around the world, were taken to Vietnam from India for exposition on the gala celebrations of the United Nations Day of Vesak, which is observed annually on the full moon of May to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and passing away of Lord Buddha.

These relics were on display in Vietnam during the Vesak celebrations from May 6 to 8. They are being exhibited at multiple locations in Vietnam currently, they said.

The relics have been provided by the Mahabodhi Society of India and the National Museum, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, with the support of the International Buddhist Confederation.

The relics, which travelled from Sarnath — the sacred site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon — were flown to Vietnam in a special Indian Air Force aircraft. They were accompanied by Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Andhra Pradesh Minister of Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh, revered monks, and senior Indian officials.

Additionally, an Indian cultural troupe travelled to Vietnam to present the dance drama “The Journey of Gautama Buddha”, portraying the life and teachings of Shakyamuni Buddha. The performances were held in Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, Hanoi, and other locations from May 5 to 13.

The exposition is scheduled for its concluding exhibit on June 2, following which the sacred relics will return to India from Da Nang City in Vietnam by special IAF Aircraft, they said.

PTI