Bhubaneswar: Marking the occasion of Askhaya Tritiya, ‘Krushi Divas’ was celebrated at the State Level Farm Machinery Testing and Training Centre here, Tuesday. Odisha Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo took part in the Bhumi Puja ritual and inaugurated ‘Krushi Divas’ at the event.

Addressing the event, Sahoo said, “Farmers can benefit more by diversifying their crops in hilly and open areas. Mandia, also known as finger millet, has evolved from a poor man’s meal to a healthy diet, which the Odisha government is promoting in mission mode.”

Sahoo added, “Today we have become self-sufficient in the production of fish, milk, meat, eggs and so on. The progress made in the field of agriculture in the last two decades will add even more milestones thanks to the unwavering courage of Odia farmers and joint efforts of the dominant government incentives.

Sahoo also praised Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the state’s development in agriculture. “As a result of our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s commitment to the agricultural sector and the adoption of many programmes, the hunger affected state has turned into a land of development today,” Sahoo said.

“During the 1999 cyclone, Odisha was facing shortage of rice. In 2021, our state had already become a surplus state in terms of rice procurement vis-à-vis consumption,” he pointed out.

An agricultural fair was organised on the occasion. Inaugurating the fair, Arun Sahoo visited various stalls. The fair was attended by Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) through the Small and Medium Grain Mission.

Sanjeev Chopra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Production Commission, said that targets of the development schemes implemented by the Odisha government can only be achieved through the participation and cooperation of farmers. He encouraged ordinary people as well to take part in accomplishing this great task.

Director of Agriculture and Food Production M Muthukumar advised the farmers to take advantage of various mobile apps of the Department of Technology and Agriculture.