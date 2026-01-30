Cuttack: Orissa High Court has reportedly rejected Odia movie actor Anubhav Mohanty’s plea challenging the framing of charges in a dowry harassment case filed by his ex-wife, actor Varsha Priyadarshini, allowing the trial to proceed.

Dismissing Mohanty’s plea, the High Court reportedly said that the case should proceed based on the allegations and the findings of the police investigation.

Mohanty had argued that the criminal case was not maintainable as he had earlier succeeded in a domestic violence case and sought quashing of the proceedings on that basis. The High Court rejected the contention and ruled that the trial should go on.

The case stems from a 2020 complaint by actress Varsha Priyadarshini, Anubhav Mohanty’s ex-wife, alleging that Mohanty and his staff “forcibly entered her room, recorded videos, and mentally harassed her” while she stayed at his house, with an FIR registered at Purighat Police Station in Cuttack and a chargesheet filed in November 2023 against Mohanty, Sujit Dalei and Khageswar Sahu following the police investigation.