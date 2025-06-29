Bhubaneswar: The first poster of the upcoming Odia film Charidham – A Journey Within, starring Anubhav Mohanty, was unveiled Friday, coinciding with the Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath.

The big-budget film, directed by Tapas Sargharia and produced by Himadri Tanaya Das under the banner of Camera Queen Production, is slated for release across Odisha during the Durga Puja festival.

The ensemble cast includes Mamata Tripathy, Sukanta Rath, Ashish Kumar Das, and other well-known artists. The story is written by Akhil Rautray, with dialogues by Kumarshree Sahu. Music is jointly directed by Somesh Satpathy and Baidyanath Das, while Girish Mohanty handles choreography. Subrat Kumar serves as the director of photography and Suresh Pattnaik is credited with the screenplay.

The poster features visuals of India’s four sacred pilgrimage sites, collectively known as Char Dham. According to the filmmakers, the story departs from traditional narratives and is being filmed at locations across Odisha and other Indian states.

Producers expressed confidence that the film will resonate with audiences both within Odisha and beyond during its Durga Puja release.

