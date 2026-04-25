Nabarangpur: The headmaster of a state-run residential school in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district was suspended Saturday after a 14-year-old tribal girl lodged a police complaint, alleging sexual harassment, officials said.

The class 7 student filed the complaint at the Patraput police outpost, alleging that the headmaster had sexually harassed girl students.

In her complaint, she alleged that April 15, the headmaster called five girls to his room. While four others were asked to drink ORS water, he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

She said she managed to escape and left the hostel the following day.

Asked why the complaint was filed 10 days after the alleged incident, the girl’s father said they had first approached the District Welfare Officer (DWO), but no action was taken.

He said they later went to the police outpost with the help of local BJD leader Pradeep Majhi and submitted the written complaint.

District Welfare Officer Rabindra Palaka said the headmaster had initially been transferred from the school to ensure a fair inquiry.

“The internal complaints committee of the school was looking into the matter. Based on the recommendation of the school committee, the headmaster was suspended on Saturday,” he said.

The school is run by the state’s SC & ST Development, Minorities and Backwards Classes Department.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Krushna Chandra Bhattara said, “Appropriate action will be taken as per the law. Whoever the accused may be, if sufficient evidence is found, necessary legal steps will follow.”

Majhi alleged that several girls were subjected to similar harassment, but one student has now gathered the courage to speak out.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said a detailed investigation would be conducted and the accused would be punished if found guilty.