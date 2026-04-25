Jaipur: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match Saturday.

Cummins is playing his first match of the IPL and his first competitive game since December last year when he played in the third Ashes Test against England. He was sidelined by a back-related issue which also delayed his participation in the IPL.

While Cummins replaced Dilshan Madushanka, Praful Hinge came in for Harsh Dubey.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.