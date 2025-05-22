Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Secretary Aswathy S Thursday urged residents not to panic over the sporadic appearance of COVID-19 cases across the state, stating that the situation is under control and being closely monitored.

“The state government is maintaining strict vigilance and is fully prepared to handle any emerging situation,” Aswathy told reporters while addressing concerns over recent case detections.

Although isolated COVID-19 cases have continued to surface across the country since the peak of the pandemic in 2020–21, Odisha has largely managed to control and contain the virus, officials said.

The secretary credited the state’s effective response to free vaccine rollouts, mass immunisation drives, and sustained government efforts, which have significantly curbed the disease’s spread.

It can be mentioned here that COVID-19 has resurfaced in Odisha with the first case being identified in the state capital, Bhubaneswar, after a gap of three years.

The infected individual, a male who recently returned from Delhi, is currently under home quarantine, a source said.

“These sporadic cases are not unusual and are being managed as per established health protocols,” Aswathy said. “Indicators from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) suggest the cases involve mild forms of known strains and do not pose a serious health threat.”

No new advisories have been issued by the NCDC or WHO in relation to the current situation, she added, affirming the health department’s preparedness to respond to any developments.

PNN