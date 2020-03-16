Bhubaneswar: A youth — suspected of being infected by coronavirus as he recently returned from Germany — has alleged that the Odisha helpline for the viral disease is of no help as it failed to address the grievances of people.

The youth, hailing from Balasore district, was identified as Jagannath Satpathy. In a video released on social media, he said that he had called the state helpline forhelp but instead of providing him with either help or information, it asked him to use the public transport to go the nearest health centre to screen for coronavirus.

He said, “I returned to India March 12 from Germany. I was not well when I left for India. Upon my arrival I was screened and was advised quarantine for 14 days. However, I was told I am in good health. On my return home I experienced throat pain.”

In a detailed video, the youth said, “I called the Odisha helpline and sought their help. I asked them to get myself checked for coronavirus. They said that they will inform the Balasore health department to follow up my case.

They gave me the option of traveling by bus for the checkup.”

He added that if he had actually been infected by coronavirus he could have spread the disease to more people if he travelled by public transport.

“I believe the state government’s claims about their preparedness for coronavirus are shallow. The state government is not responsible. They are shunning social responsibility,” Satpathy said.

The youth from Balasore also said that he just had asked for a primary health check-up which was tough to get.

“I also called the health centre in Balasore which did not take much interest. How would such lethargic approach work towards tackling coronavirus?” he asked.