Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department of Odisha has decided to conduct single phase online admission for Plus-III students for the academic year 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delay in checking of Plus- II examination answer sheets due to COVID-19 crises has forced the Odisha government to declare that the results will only be announced in the last week of August. This in turn would have postponed the beginning of the online classes. To prevent such a situation the Odisha Government’s Higher Education department has decided to conduct the online admission process.

According to the guidelines, there will be a single-phase online admission this year. The first and second phases and the spot admissions will be held through the SAMS (Student Academic Management System) portal.

Students while filling up the form will have to mention their phone numbers and email addresses after registering their names on the SAMS portal. A separate log in ID will be provided for each student and they will have to use it for the online admission.

The students will have to deposit the admission fee online at the time of the admission through the SAMS.

The Higher Education Department has directed the Plus-III colleges to submit the list of fees for admission in different streams.

Notably, the admission registration fee for SC, ST and general category students fixed at Rs 200 and it will be free for physically handicapped and transgender students.

PNN