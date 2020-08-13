Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has served a show-cause notice on 15 higher secondary schools of Odisha that recorded zero results for academic year 2019-20.

The schools have been asked to submit their reports within seven days.

The department has asked the 15 schools to explain why the department should not restrict their admission for 2020-21 academic year in Science stream and why temporary or permanent recognition for science stream should not be withdrawn.

Also Read: BPUT announces final semester exam results, check details here

The 15 schools are —­­­ Nayanmani Women’s HS School in Bhadrak, Sushree Science HS School, and Government (SSD) HS School in Bolangir, Padmini Devi HS School in Sonepur, Krishna International Residential HS School for Science and Brundaban Pandi Women’s Science HS School in Ganjam district, SRBD Science Res-cum-Day Scholar HS School and Biju Patnaik HS School in Kalahandi, Upendra Nath HS School, and Brilliance Science HS School in Mayurbhanj district, KB Hist Residential HS School in Kandhamal, Subas Science HS School in Khurda district, Vision Residential HS School in Puri, Panchayat Anchalik HS School in Jharsuguda and Rourkela Institute of Tech. HS School in Sundargarh district.

Notably, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) published the Plus-II Science results of the Higher Secondary Schools August 12. While Nayagarh district registered the highest pass percentage of 86.51 this year, Jharsuguda recorded the lowest pass percentage of 40.71.

PNN