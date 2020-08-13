Rourkela: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) Thursday declared its final semester exam results that were conducted online for BTech and MSc (Integrated) courses.

The pass percentage this year stands at 93%. The final semester students who had appeared for the examination can check the result by visiting www.bputexam.in.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic BPUT had conducted online examinations for Bachelor in Engineering, Planning, Architecture and Masters in Science in Mathematical Computing, Applied Chemistry and Applied Physics.

110 students of constituent and affiliated colleges of BPUT had appeared for the examination in between July to August.

Students who have qualified their last semester can get their provisional certificate and mark sheet online by submitting their respective login Id credentials.

The BPUT is now conducting examinations for MBA and B.Pharma courses. This will be continued till August 20. The results shall be published forthwith, the release issued by BPUT read.

PNN