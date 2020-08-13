Jagatsinghpur: Upset over her husband’s extra-marital affair and torture inflicted on her, a woman from Sadeipur village under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district allegedly hacked her husband to death, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sushant Samal.

Sources said that Sushant and his wife, Kabita Samal, were going through a rough patch. Sushant used to beat her up regularly over petty issues. On top of that, he was also suspected of having an extra-marital affair.

As a result, both had an altercation late Wednesday night. However, the argument remained inconclusive and Sushant went off to sleep.

Also Read: 911 villages in Odisha to get drinking water from ‘four mega drinking water projects’: Pratap Jena

Fumed over the incident and in a bid to free herself from the husband’s atrocities, she hacked her husband with an axe while he was asleep resulting in his death.

After committing the crime Kabita informed few relatives about the same following which the latter alerted the cops.

On being informed local police reached at the spot with a forensic team and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police detained Kabita for interrogation and further investigation is on.

PNN