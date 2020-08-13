Bhubaneswar: In order to resolve prevailing drinking water crisis in rural areas of Odisha, the state cabinet has decided to construct four mega major drinking water projects in the state.

This was informed by Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development Minister, Pratap Jena, Wednesday.

The four mega water projects will reduce water problems in six districts of Odisha — Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati and Cuttack.

For this the Rural Water Supply and Sanitations (RWSSs) department of the respective districts have been directed to chalk out plans to set up the four mega water projects which will supply drinking water to the denizens of the districts from various rivers.

These four projects will cater to drinking water needs of 911 villages under eight blocks of Odisha such as Kalimela and Malkangiri Blocks in Malkangir district, Boipariguda Block in Koraput district, Saraskana and GB Nagar Blocks in Mayurbhanj district, Kasinagar and Gumma Blocks in Gajapati district and Mahanga Block in Cuttack district.

These four projects, estimated at Rs 800.27 crore, will provide drinking water to 6.07 lakh people as per the 2011 Census.

