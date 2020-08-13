Malkangiri: As heavy rains lashed southern Odisha, flood-like situation derailed normal life in Malkangiri district.

Continuous rain in Potteru Kanyashram, Kangarukonda, MV-90 and MV-96 areas of the district since Wednesday has caused many rivers and canals in the areas to overflow.

Road connectivity has been severely disrupted in many parts of the district.

The connectivity between Balimela town and Malkangiri district headquarters area has been totally disconnected. As a result of which hundreds of vehicles and people were stranded on both sides of the bridge as there were no signs of water level decreasing.

Malkangiri district is witnessing heavy rainfall as a result flood like situation is arising and overflowing bridges at Potteru kanyashram, Kangarukonda , MV-90 and MV -96. Administration is monitoring the situation with help of police department and fire team. pic.twitter.com/6lrZT3PWFu — COLLECTOR MALKANGIRI (@dm_malkangiri) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre here said that under the influence of a deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal, moderate rain or thundershowers occurred in most places in Odisha and heavy to very heavy rain was received in some areas, mostly in the southern region.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to pound several areas till August 14, it said.

As the water level of the rivers Sileru, Saberi, and Saptadhara flowing in the district has been rising continuously, the district administration has made arrangements for many shelters and relief camps to evacuate people from marooned areas.

The rain water has started entering into some villages of the district which are in low-lying areas.

The district administration stated that the situation is being monitored. Police and fire services teams have been deployed to attend to exigencies.

PNN