Bhubaneswar: Akash Ranjan Mund, a KIIT Deemed to be University BA English student from the School of Liberal Studies, has been selected to represent India at the World Abilitysport Youth Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Türkiye from June 18 to 21. The World Abilitysport Youth Games is one of the most prestigious international multi-sport events for young athletes with disabilities, bringing together participants from more than 68 countries.

The Para Badminton competition at the Games is conducted under the recognition of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), making it a significant event on the global para badminton calendar. Akash, hailing from Kalahandi district of Odisha, has consistently excelled in para badminton at both national and international levels.

His achievements include a bronze medal at the Uganda Para Badminton International 2025, representation of India at the Indonesia and Peru Para Badminton International tournaments, a bronze medal at the National Youth Para Badminton Championship, and the distinction of being Odisha State Para Badminton Champion and state No 1 for the last three consecutive years.