Bhadrak/Bant: A festive Raja celebration turned tragic in Bhadrak district after a 26-year-old youth allegedly hacked his mother to death with an axe Sunday. The incident occurred in Jirina village under Bant police limits in the district. The deceased was identified as Pushpalata Sahu, 55, wife of Gadadhar Sahu and a cook at the village school.

Police arrested the accused son Pritam Sahu and later produced him before a local court. According to police, Pushpalata’s husband Gadadhar had left home in the morning to run a snack stall at a Raja festival venue in nearby Nimpada. Pushpalata and Pritam were alone at home when the incident took place.

At around 11:15 am, Pritam allegedly became agitated over an issue and attacked his mother with an axe. He repeatedly struck her, killing her on the spot, police said. On being informed by the residents, Bant police rushed to the village, detained the accused and launched an investigation. Based on a complaint filed by Gadadhar, a murder case (192/26) was registered at Bant police station.

A forensic team also visited the scene. The body was sent to the district headquarters hospital in Bhadrak for post-mortem. Pritam, the second of three brothers, had been employed in Bengaluru before returning home several months ago. According to family members and locals, he had been suffering from mental health issues for the past seven to eight months and frequently quarrelled with his parents.

They said his parents had sought treatment and spiritual remedies in an effort to improve his condition. He had not eaten or drunk water at home for the last eight days after he found something mixed in his food. Residents alleged that Pritam had often threatened his parents with violence and was known to sharpen an axe while issuing threats. Fearing for their safety, his parents had reportedly been staying at a relative’s house for the past three months.

They returned home only three days ago after Pritam assured them he would not create any further trouble. On Sunday morning, shortly after Pushpalata returned from a temple, an argument allegedly broke out between the mother and son, culminating in the fatal attack.

Bant IIC Suprakash Mohanty said preliminary investigation suggests the murder was linked to a family dispute. Further investigation is underway, he added.