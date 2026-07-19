Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam authorities Sunday opened four sluice gates to release floodwater after the reservoir level rose due to heavy inflows from the upper catchment following continuous rainfall.

According to sources, three gates on the left spillway and one on the right spillway have been opened as part of the year’s second phase of floodwater discharge. At 9:30 am, the reservoir level stood at 611.50 feet.

The sources added that the reservoir is receiving an average inflow of 1,57,442 cusecs, while the total outflow has reached 93,406 cusecs. Of this, 60,052 cusecs is being discharged through the four sluice gates, while 33,354 cusecs is being released through canals, power channels and for industrial use, they added.

The Sambalpur district administration has issued an alert for people living along the Mahanadi, warning that the river’s water level may rise following the release.