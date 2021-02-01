Bhubaneswar: In another move towards ease of doing business in Odisha, the state government has planned to provide building plan approval to units in the industrial estates and sector-specific parks of the state through Idco.

State PSU Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) will provide building plan approval for expediting the process of the grounding of projects and lessening the burdens of compliance on the investors and entrepreneurs.

The proposal was discussed in detail during a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here Monday.

At present, bulling plan approvals in the industrial estates and sector-specific parks is being done by the concerned urban local bodies (ULBs) in urban areas or Gram Panchants/BDOs in rural areas. An investor is required to approach the ULB or the GP for obtaining the approval, sources said.

The proposed system will lessen this burden on the investors. As the Idco is providing land and basic infrastructural facilities in the industrial estates, the building plan approval by the same agency will make the process easier, the source said.

Considering competitive advantage of the proposed system in enhancing business eco-system in the state, Mahapatra directed to develop an online system for the purpose.

Chairman and Managing Director of Idco Sanjay Kumar Singh was advised to make the entire system automated eliminating the need for physical contact with the investors. It was decided to complete development of the ‘web-based application’ along with its ‘dry run’ by end of March this year.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed to set up an in-house planning unit in the Idco office with necessary capacity enhancement orientation and training for meeting the rising demand.

As of now, 116 Industrial Estates and eight sector-specific parks in Odisha have been developed by the Idco. The major sector-specific parks include seafood park at Deras, Plastic Park at Paradeep, Aluminum Park at Angul, Textile park at Bhadrak, Food Processing Park at Khurda, IT Park at Infocity and Infovalley and Electronic Manufacturing Park in Khurda.