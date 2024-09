Bhadrak: Odisha government Sunday extended the suspension of internet services in Bhadrak district for two more days to restore normalcy after violence erupted between two groups over an “objectionable” social media post.

The local administration Friday imposed indefinite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in areas under Puranabazar police station to maintain order.

As of now, police have arrested 15 people, including the main accused who posted the controversial content online.

Initially, internet services were suspended for 48 hours, set to end at 2am September 30. However, this period has now been extended by another 48 hours to help manage the situation, Satyajit Naik, DIG of Odisha Police (eastern range), said.

In a bid to bolster security, two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been dispatched from the Ministry of Home Affairs; one company has been deployed in Bhadrak town while the other is stationed in Dhamnagar.

In addition to the RAF, 10 platoons of Odisha Police have been stationed in Puranabazar area of Bhadrak town, with another five platoons assigned to Dhamnagar.

The RAF personnel conducted a flag march in both Dhamnagar and Bhadrak town on Sunday attended by the DIG, Bhadrak collector Dilip Routrai and SP Varun Guntupalli.

