Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for apartment registration to bring greater transparency, uniformity and efficiency to the process across the state.

The SOP, jointly issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and the Housing and Urban Development Department, seeks to address ambiguities arising from varying interpretations of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and the Registration Act, 1908.

Under the new framework, apartment registrations have been classified into three categories — resale of pre-RERA apartments, first sale of unsold flats in pre-RERA projects, and post-RERA apartments. The SOP outlines the documents required, verification procedures and registration conditions for each category.

For post-RERA apartments, registration will be allowed only after compliance with mandatory requirements, including Odisha RERA registration where applicable, issuance of an occupancy certificate, registration of the Association of Allottees, registration of the declaration under Section 9, and adherence to provisions governing the transfer of common areas and amenities. Approval from the competent authority will also be required before registration, according to the SOP.

The SOP further clarifies the roles and responsibilities of competent authorities in areas under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, various development authorities and revenue sub-divisions.

The government said the existing 1 per cent concession in stamp duty for apartment transfers in favour of women will continue. Nominal stamp duty and registration fees have also been prescribed for deeds transferring common areas and amenities to Associations of Allottees.

According to the government, the initiative is aimed at making the apartment registration process more transparent, systematic and citizen-centric while protecting the interests of homebuyers and promoting good governance in the real estate sector.