New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Khurda has been named among the 170 districts identified as COVID-19 hotspots while Cuttack, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Puri, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Sundargarh are among the 207 districts marked as non-hotspots by the Central government.

The districts that are either reporting more number of positive cases or where the rate of growth of coronavirus cases is high are categorised as hotspot districts. Similarly, the non-hotspot districts are those that reported fewer counts of COVID-19 cases.

Bhadrak has been featured in the list of cluster hotspot districts.

As per the information available, special teams have been assigned jobs for these districts. They would visit door to door in these areas to conduct surveys and test samples of COVID-19 and influenza.

The hotspot zones are to witness the restrictions for the coming 28 days. The Union Health Ministry has asked to go on with the restrictions at the hotspot zones until all the COVID-19 patients are recovered and no new case is reported.

While the circumference of a hotspot or red zone is three kilometres, this is seven kilometres in case of a buffer zone or orange zone. It is up to the state government or a district administration to decide which area is the epicentre of coronavirus, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal.

“We don’t have community spread in our country as yet. United effort will play a vital role in containing the spread and breaking the chain. Enforcing the safety measures during the lockdown period and maintaining social distancing are the most important factors to stop the deadly virus from spreading any further,” he added.

