Bhubaneswar: In a major welfare measure for the legal fraternity, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a 40 per cent increase in financial assistance provided to advocates from the State Advocates’ Welfare Fund.

The assistance is extended to lawyers upon retirement and to their families in the event of their death. The enhanced benefits are expected to support thousands of practicing advocates working in courts across Odisha.

According to the CMO, the welfare assistance for advocates was last revised in 2021. The latest decision aims to strengthen the social security net available to members of the legal profession and their families.

Under the revised scheme, advocates with up to five years of practice will be eligible for financial assistance of Rs 1.05 lakh in the event of death, which will be paid to their nearest family member.

The assistance amount will increase progressively with each additional year of professional experience. The benefits will be available both in cases of retirement and death.

Advocates who have completed 30 years of legal practice will be eligible for the maximum assistance of Rs 6.30 lakh upon retirement. In the event of their death, the same amount will be provided to their nearest family member.