Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his deputy KV Singh Deo, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, along with other state leaders, Thursday condoled the untimely death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal.

Agnivesh died in the United States at the age of 49.

The Vedanta Group has invested over Rs 1 lakh-crore in Odisha, establishing a refinery, a smelter, and a power station in the state.

Taking to X, the chief minister said, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal. This is an immense loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bless you with strength and courage to bear this grief. Om Shanti.”

Patnaik in a social media post wrote, “My deep sympathy to you and your family on the untimely passing away of your son Shri Agnivesh. Om Shanti.”

Singh Deo said, “It is with a heavy heart that I share your grief, Anil Agarwal ji. This loss is truly irreparable and deeply saddening. In this moment of sorrow, I extend my most sincere condolences to you and your family. May the boundless compassion of Mahaprabhu Jagannath embrace you with strength, courage, and peace, guiding you through this painful time. Om Shanti.”