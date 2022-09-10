Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to receive heavy rain till September 13 with the intensification of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system, active over the northwestern Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, is expected to trigger intense spells of rain in Odisha.

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall in several districts till September 13, and issued an orange warning for some places in the southern parts on September 10 and 11.

Very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts between 8.30 AM on September 10 and 8.30 AM on September 11, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

It forecast similar weather conditions in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam districts for 24 hours from 8.30 AM on September 11.

The special relief commissioner has issued a letter to all the district collectors asking them to remain prepared for any exigency.

PTI