Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,33,168 Sunday as 211 more people, including 26 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 222 infections Saturday.

The death toll rose to 9,190 as two more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the bulletin said.

Besides, 53 other Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 1,421 active cases, while 13,22,504 people have recovered from the disease, including 205 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was 1.53 per cent as the new infections were detected from 13,823 sample tests.