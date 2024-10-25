Bolangir: In a shocking incident, police recovered the bodies of a youth and a girl with their throats slit from Patra jungle on the roadside of Tandamunda village under Puintala police limits in Bolangir district, Thursday.

The deceased who are yet to be identified are assumed to be aged 25. The matter came to the fore after locals spotted the bodies and informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with a scientific team, dog squad and Cyber police station officials. The two bodies bore critical injury marks on the necks, while one of the hands of the girl also bore a cut mark. The body of the youth was found lying two feet away from where the girl’s body was recovered. Circumstantial evidence suggests that miscreants might have dumped the bodies here after murdering them elsewhere. Police seized and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir.

Locals claimed that miscreants dumped the bodies late Wednesday night as they had not spotted any bodies till Wednesday evening. Locals suspect that the two might have been killed over a love affair while some termed it as honour killing. When contacted, Bolangir SP Rishikesh Dyandeo Khilari said the actual reason behind the murder can only be ascertained after the availability of the postmortem report.