Thuamul Rampur: Thousands of tribals gathered near Sagabari village in Kalahandi district May 1, opposing proposed mining activities in the Sijimali and Kutrumali hills.

The gathering, organised by the ‘Maa Mati Mali Surakhya Mancha’ after the conclusion of the traditional Tiji Raja festival, saw participants vowing to resist any “attempt to conduct public hearings for the Kutrumali mining project away from affected villages”. They termed such efforts “undemocratic” and “illegal” and adopted a resolution demanding their cancellation.

The gathering took place amid heightened tensions in the Kalahandi-Rayagada border region, where the hills are located.

Speakers at the gathering warned the government and administration against facilitating mining activities in the area. They alleged that “attempts were being made to hold public hearings for the Kutrumali project 40 to 50 kilometres away from affected villages to allegedly benefit the Adani company”, and adopted a unanimous resolution seeking cancellation of the proposal.

Activist Prafulla Samantara, who attended the protest, called for the withdrawal of mining leases from Sijimali and Kutrumali and demanded a complete ban on bauxite mining.

Several speakers also condemned the alleged April 7 police action and demanded immediate action against officials, including the SP, district collector and Kashipur police officials. Nine women protesters who were recently released from jail for their involvement in the agitation were felicitated at the event.

Locals at Sagabari Ghati have reportedly established a ‘Janata Camp’ to “oppose Vedanta company’s entry and police camps in Sijimali”, which is now emerging as a powerful symbol of their ongoing struggle, with organisers vowing that the “hill satyagraha” will continue until the companies fully withdraw from the region.