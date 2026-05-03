Balasore: Two cousin sisters allegedly drowned while bathing in a pond in Odisha’s Balasore district Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Annapurna Mallik and Anyasa Mallik, both 10, they said.

The incident took place in Bhuinpada village in the Khantapada police station area, they added.

The two girls had gone to bathe in the pond around 11 am, but did not return home. Family members later found them in the water and rushed them to the Nilagiri sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared them dead, an officer said.

A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of drowning. Further details will be known after the post-mortem and investigation, he said.