Bhubaneswar: The Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express was given a grand welcome at various Railway stations across Odisha Sunday.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday.

The train received a grand welcome at Jaleswar, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Brahmapur railway stations.

Political leaders, social workers, students and teachers welcomed the maiden run of the indigenously built Amrit Bharat Express at various railway stations.

Notably, the train will leave Malda Town every Sunday at 08.50 hrs and will reach Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) at 03.00 hrs, the third day. Again it will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) every Tuesday at 13.50 hrs and will reach Malda Town at 11.00 hrs, the third day, the official website informed.

The train will stop at Odisha’s Jaleswar, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Brahmapur among other stations outside of the state, it read.

PNN & Agencies