Langaleswar: A man was beaten up black and blue with sandals and forced to kneel before a woman and beg for forgiveness Thursday after he harassed her on a road in broad daylight at Bhanupur village under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district.

The woman, a resident of Katramahal village, was returning home after withdrawing money from the UCO Bank branch in Langaleshwar when the youth, identified as Bhanu Dalai, of Shankarpur village, allegedly accosted her alone at Bhanupur Square and harassed her. As she attempted to flee, Dalai allegedly threatened to kill her.

Responding to her screams, local residents rushed to the scene, overpowered Dalai and beat him. The woman struck him with her sandals. Bystanders then forced Dalai to kneel at the woman’s feet and apologise before they released him. Dalai claimed he had acted under the influence of intoxicants. Locals, however, demanded strict action against him. Baliapal police arrived at the scene and took Dalai into custody.