Keonjhar: Fast Track Court Judge Bijay Kumar Mishra in Keonjhar Saturday sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 after convicting him in the 2014 rape case of a 17- year-old girl.

The convict was identified as Deepak Mukhi, 32, of Harichandanpur police station area in Keonjhar district. In default, Mukhi has to undergo additional six months of rigorous imprisonment. The court passed the order after examining the statements of 11 witnesses and police inquiry report. The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay an exgratia of Rs4 lakh to the survivor, said Special Public Prosecutor Gyanendranath Jena.

A source said that the survivor was studying in a college under Champua police station area of Keonjhar district. The incident occurred when she was abducted by Mukhi when no one was present at her house, April 29, 2014. After failing to trace her, the survivor’s father lodged a complaint at Champua police station.

Police registered a case and rescued the girl from Sadar police station area. After getting detailed information from the survivor, the police arrested Mukhi, June 7, 2014 and produced him in court. During interrogation, the survivor informed police that Mukhi had raped her several times after her abduction.

PNN