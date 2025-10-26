Jajpur: A 45-year-old man, who went missing while visiting his in-laws’ house in Odisha’s Jajpur district, was found dead in a canal Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Gogal village in Dharmasala police station area.

The deceased, identified as Sunakar Barik, visited his in-laws’ house in Choramuhan village Saturday with his wife and son to attend a religious ceremony.

Sunakar had gone to the local market at Jaraka on a motorcycle to buy medicines for his son Saturday evening.

The in-laws launched a search for him after he did not return till 10 pm. His mobile phone was also found switched off as his wife other family members tried to contact him, police said.

His wife filed a missing compliant at Dharmasala police station late Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, locals spotted his body and the motorcycle floating in the canal. Police retrieved the body and the motorcycle from the canal.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report on the basis of which further action will be taken,” Dharmasala police station inspector-in-charge Ranjan Kumar Majhi said.

PTI