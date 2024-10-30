Balasore: A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Odisha’s Balasore district for raping a girl.

The incident happened in the Khaira area in October last year when the 13-year-old girl was alone in her home. Her mother along with her two siblings had gone out to collect firewood, according to the prosecution.

After returning home, the mother learned about the incident and lodged a police complaint, following which the man was arrested, Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said.

The special POCSO court of Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar sentenced the man to 10 years in jail after convicting him under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000.

