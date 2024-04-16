Kendrapara: Ad-hoc Additional Session Judge (Fast Track Special Court), Tribikram Keshari Chinhara Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine amount of Rs 31,000 for raping a married woman.

According to Additional Public prosecutor Sanjaya Kumar Jena, the convict identified as Gunanidhi Malik June 16, 2019 had barged into the house of the woman and and forcibly raped her when her husband and son were out of home.

As the woman screamed for help, some fellow villagers came to the spot but the accused managed to flee from the scene.

The victim’s husband later lodged an FIR with Kendrapara Town police station.

Acting on the FIR , the police registered a case under Section 450,323,376 of IPC and arrested the accused.

While adjudging the case, the Judge today after verifying the evidence and cross-examining 12 witnesses, sentenced the convict to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 31,000.

The Judge further ordered that in default of the fine amount, the convict would further serve for another one year of imprisonment, the Additional Public prosecutor said.

UNI